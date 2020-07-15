India-China border talks: Beijing says achieved progress in troop disengagement

This came as the Indian side said its military was engaging in "internal deliberations" over the discussions between Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14th Corps, and Maj. Gen. Liu Lin of the Chinese Liberation Army (PLA) who is in charge of the South Xinjiang Military District. This was the fourth round of talks between the two men since 6 June and took place at Chushul on the Indian side of the border in Ladakh. The two men have previously met on 6 June, 22 June and 30 June.