India, China commanders begin 12th round of talks on Ladakh row

New Delhi: Top Indian and Chinese commanders began their 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh sector on Saturday to reduce tensions between the two countries which have been locked in a border row for almost 15 months, officials familiar with the developments said.

Expectations are that the two countries will reach an agreement to disengage tens of thousands of troops from Gogra and Hot Springs areas -- two key friction points along their disputed borders.

The talks between corps commander-ranked officers of the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were to begin at 10.30 am at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), one of the officials cited above said.

The previous round of military talks between the two sides was held on 9 April when the Indian Army told the PLA that disengagement at all friction points on the disputed border was crucial for the de-escalation of the conflict.

The Indian Army and the PLA have held 11 rounds of talks between corps commander-ranked officers since June last year to resolve the border row in eastern Ladakh. But disengagement has happened at only one of the many friction points as of now.

In February, the two sides pulled back troops from the Pangong Tso lake area. It was hoped that this would provide the impetus for further disengagement but that has not happened.

