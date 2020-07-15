India, China conclude 4th round of border talks after 15-hour long deliberations

Last week, Indian and Chinese troops pulled back from three friction points—PP (patrolling point) 14,15 and 17A, creating a buffer zone of 3-4 km depth. This was done to ensure that troops who are separated at some points along the LAC by only 600 metres or less do not engage with each other. This was seen as relatively easy with analysts describing withdrawal of Chinese troops from the banks of Pangong Tso and the Depsang plains, situated west of PP 14, 15 and 17A, as the real challenge.