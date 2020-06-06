India and China on Saturday concluded a round of talks between senior army commanders on defusing month long tensions along their Line of Actual Control (LAC) border.

There was no official statement from the Indian government at the end of talks that took place on the Chinese side of the LAC.

The Indian delegation, led by Lt Genreal Harinder Singh, who heads the Leh based 14 Corps of the Indian army put forth India’s position that troops amassed by the Chinese side and those inside Indian territory return to their positions where they were prior to the start of border tensions on 5 May.

The Chinese delegation to the meeting was led by Major General Lin Liu, the commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

The outcome of the meeting, which started about 11.30 am Indian time and lasted till the evening, was not immediately known.

Once the Indian delegation reached Leh, Singh would brief the Northern Army commander Lt General Y.K. Joshi and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the talks. The Indian foriegn ministry and the prime minister’s office would also be given a brief of what was discussed and other details, a person familiar with developments said.

The talks were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,488 kilometre long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.

It comes after many rounds of talks between local commanders of the two armies and three rounds of discussions at the level of major general-rank officials that did not lead to de-escalation.

The trigger for the face-off has been China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry. The Chinese Army has also brought in reinforcements near the LAC including artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

The military dialogue follows talks at the diplomatic level on Friday during which both countries agreed to handle their “differences" through peaceful discussions while respecting each other’s sensitivities and concerns.

