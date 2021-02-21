India, China confirm completion of Pangong disengagement, to continue dialogue

"They had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}