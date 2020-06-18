India China conflict: No Indian soldier missing in action, says Army

NEW DELHI : The Indian army on Thursday said that none of its men were missing after a clash with Chinese troops earlier this week along their common border in Ladakh.

The statement came after a report in the New York Times on Thursday which said that a number of Indian troops were captured.

“Their fate remains unclear, and presumably is the subject of intense maneuvering behind the scenes," the report said.

Meanwhile, senior military commanders of India and China held a third consecutive day of talks on Thursday to defuse tensions exacerbated by Monday’s violent face-off between the two sides that resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers. The talks on Tuesday and Wednesday had ended inconclusively.

Read outs of a telephone conversation on Wednesday between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi by the Indian and Chinese sides only showed how wide the gulf was between the two countries.

Tensions between the two sides have been high since last month with many incidents of clashes coming to light. One of the main incidents took place on 5-6 May when Indian and Chinese troops got into a physical fight on the shores of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh that left scores on both sides injured.

