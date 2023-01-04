India, China contest for hegemony on Brahmaputra; Beijing makes 'drought' plan2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Regional tensions in South Asia are likely to escalate rather than reduce due to the energy shift between India and China
It has often been discussed that China is trying to build big dam projects and hydroelectric plants on the Brahmaputra river, but China has always denied those claims. However, in a recent study by European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), a Netherlands-based think-tank said that China is making a strategy to dominate on Bhraputra basin.