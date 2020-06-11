NEW DELHI : India and China are continuing their military and diplomatic engagements to ensure that border tensions are resolved at the earliest, India’s foreign ministry said on Thursday. The restoration of peace and tranquility, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said was “essential for the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations."

The Indian foreign ministry statement comes two days after India said that both sides had partially pulled back their troops after a series of incidents on the border starting with an incident on 4-5 May on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in which troops of the two countries came to blows. Tensions then flared up along other points on the Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh as well as one location in Sikkim. China amassed troops along the border with India alongwith heavy vehicles and artillery, which was matched by India. Various levels of contacts at the military level including at the level of colonels, brigadiers and major generals did not yield any results. On 6 June, a meeting at the level of senior military commanders ie between Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, head of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC resulted in the “limited disengagement." The two sides also agreed to hold talks at the levels of major generals and brigadiers sides colonels over 10 days starting 9 June to chart out the course of the complete pull back of troops. Under this plan, a round of talks at the level of major generals was held on Wednesday, details of which have not been made public.

On Thursday, Srivastava said that the contacts at the military and diplomatic levels were taking place.

At the talks on 6 June, “it was agreed that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with the guidance of the leaders," Srivastava said referring to talks between Prime minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in 2018 and in Chennai in 2019.

“The two sides are, therefore, maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest as also to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas. This is essential for the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations," he said.

The 6 June meeting at the level of senior commanders was also preceded by talks at the level of diplomats between India and China at several levels including contacts between the Indian ambassador to China Vikram Misri and the Chinese foreign ministry and the Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong and the Indian foreign ministry. The two sides have also been working through the “Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)" which is led by a joint secretary level officer in the Indian foreign ministry and his Chinese counterpart. The WMCC was set up in January 2012. An Indian foreign ministry statement last week said the WMCC had discussions via video link on 5 June, a day before the two senior military commanders met for talks.

