The Indian foreign ministry statement comes two days after India said that both sides had partially pulled back their troops after a series of incidents on the border starting with an incident on 4-5 May on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in which troops of the two countries came to blows. Tensions then flared up along other points on the Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh as well as one location in Sikkim. China amassed troops along the border with India alongwith heavy vehicles and artillery, which was matched by India. Various levels of contacts at the military level including at the level of colonels, brigadiers and major generals did not yield any results. On 6 June, a meeting at the level of senior military commanders ie between Lt Gen. Harinder Singh, head of the Leh-based 14 Corps of the Indian Army and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC resulted in the “limited disengagement." The two sides also agreed to hold talks at the levels of major generals and brigadiers sides colonels over 10 days starting 9 June to chart out the course of the complete pull back of troops. Under this plan, a round of talks at the level of major generals was held on Wednesday, details of which have not been made public.