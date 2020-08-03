NEW DELHI : Senior commanders of the Indian Army held an 11-hour long meeting with their Chinese counterparts to press for complete disengagement of Chinese troops at the earliest from Pangong Tso lake on Sunday. The The fifth round of Corps Commander-level talks took place at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control.

The previous round of Corps Commander-level talks had taken place on July 14 and it lasted for nearly 15 hours.

Earlier on July 30, India had said that some progress has been made in the disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh but it has not yet been completed and noted that it expected that the Chinese side will sincerely work for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control since May. The tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the border escalated on June 15 face-off in Galwan valley leading to casualties on both sides.

India and China have held multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the matter.

Even as both sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks, the Indian Army is making elaborate preparations to maintain its current strength of troops in all key areas in eastern Ladakh in the harsh winter months as a resolution to the border row appears dim, PTI reported.

Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government has given the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC.

The Army has sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border following the deadly clashes. The IAF has also moved air defence systems as well as a sizeable number of its frontline combat jets and attack helicopters to several key air bases.

