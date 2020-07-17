India, China dial down rhetoric on border de-escalation talks

Ties between the two countries had plummeted after the spike in tensions in early May following a clash between Indian and Chinese troops at the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and in Naku La in Sikkim. China subsequently amassed a large number of troops along the LAC border with India, with tanks, artillery and air support. India quickly matched these moves through its own mobilization of troops. Chinese troops had ingressed into Indian territory at Pangong Tso, as well as at patrolling points (PP) 14, 15 and 17-A. At these points, the two sides have implemented a pull back and created a buffer zone of 3-4 kilometres to ensure that their respective troops to do not engage with each other.