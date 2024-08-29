India, China discuss situation along LAC to find early resolution: MEA says, ‘forward-looking exchange of views’

India and China discussed the LAC situation to resolve outstanding issues. The 31st WMCC meeting was held in Beijing, led by senior officials from both sides. They agreed to maintain peace and intensify contact through diplomatic and military channels.

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 08:59 PM IST
India, China discussed situation along LAC to narrow down differences, find early resolution to outstanding issues
India, China discussed situation along LAC to narrow down differences, find early resolution to outstanding issues(HT_PRINT)

India and China on Thursday discussed situation along LAC to narrow down differences, find early resolution to outstanding issues, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. About the discussion, MEA added, “the two sides held frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views”.

The 31st meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs was held in Beijing. The last meeting over the issue was held in Delhi on July 30.

Also Read | China’s Xi pushes to keep US ties steady through bumpy presidential race

Gourangalal Das, the Joint Secretary for East Asia in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), led the Indian delegation, while Hong Liang, the Director General of the Boundary & Ocean Affairs Department in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Chinese delegation.

India and China on LAC: Here all you need to know about

As per the MEA statement, during the meeting, it was reiterated that “restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations”.

In line with the guidance provided by the two foreign ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July to accelerate the discussions, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, "the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues", the statement said.

For this, they further agreed for "intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels".

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Ladakh’s 5 new districts

In the meantime, the two sides decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas, in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments, the MEA statement said.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the vice-minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 08:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia, China discuss situation along LAC to find early resolution: MEA says, ‘forward-looking exchange of views’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue