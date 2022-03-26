India, China discuss steps to end border issue early. Read here

This comes in the wake of a fierce brawl in June 2020 exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said it lost four soldiers in the clash. With no firm commitments on restoring the April 2020 status quo ante on Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC) forthcoming from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the road to normalization of India-China bilateral ties appears to be a tough grind on the ground. Wang flew to Nepal on Friday after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the capital, as per Hindustan Times report.