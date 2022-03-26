India, China discuss steps to end border issue early. Read here

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Indian counterpart and the national security adviser on Friday to expedite the disengagement of thousands of Indian and Chinese forces involved in a tense faceoff and occasional clashes along their disputed border, according to AP report.
This comes in the wake of a fierce brawl in June 2020 exploded into hand-to-hand combat with clubs, stones and fists that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. China said it lost four soldiers in the clash. With no firm commitments on restoring the April 2020 status quo ante on Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC) forthcoming from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the road to normalization of India-China bilateral ties appears to be a tough grind on the ground. Wang flew to Nepal on Friday after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the capital, as per Hindustan Times report.
"I would describe the current situation as a work in progress obviously at a slower pace than desirable," India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told reporters. He was referring to 15 rounds of talks between military commanders as well as diplomatic contacts between the countries to end the impasse.
India's talks with Wang focused on expediting the disengagement of troops in friction areas and the possibility of de-escalating the situation, he said. "The fictions and tensions that arise from China’s deployment can’t be reconciled with the normal relationship between the two neighbors."
The two sides seemed to differ on that point, with Wang saying the border issue should neither define nor affect the overall development of China-India ties, China's official Xinhua News Agency said. Wang also said their two countries should resolve the border issue and manage their differences to promote bilateral relations.
Jaishankar said that Wang spoke about China’s desire for normalcy in ties with India. But he told him that would require restoration of peace and tranquility on the border, suggesting total disengagement of forces.
Since February last year, both India and China have withdrawn troops from some sites on the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Tso Lake, Gogra and Galwan Valley, but they continue to maintain extra personnel as part of their deployment.
The Indian side treated Wang’s first visit to New Delhi in more than two years as a low-key event, apparently unsure of the outcome. Jaishankar said the visit was not announced in advance at Beijing’s suggestion. Wang did not speak to the media after the meeting. He is expected to leave for Nepal on Friday, after visiting Afghanistan on Thursday for talks with the new Taliban rulers.
Additionally, the two officials discussed the war in Ukraine. Both India and China have friendly ties with Russia and have rejected Western calls to condemn Moscow’s invasion.
(With inputs from agencies)
