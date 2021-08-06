Ladakh standoff: As per agreement reached during Corps Commander talks, India and China have ceased forward deployments in (Patrolling Point) PP-17A (Gogra Post) in phased, coordinated and verified manner, the Ministry of Defence informed on Friday. The disengagement process was carried out over 4-5 August 2021.

"Both sides are now in their respective permanent bases. All temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides have been dismantled and mutually verified. The landform in the area has been restored by both sides to pre-stand off period," the ministry said.

According to the the army, this agreement ensures that the LAC in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there is no unilateral change in status quo.

"With this one more sensitive area of face-off has been resolved. Both sides have expressed commitment to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the ministry said.

On 31st July, India and China had held 12th round of military talks to discuss disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

During the talks, India had pressed for an early disengagement of troops and weapons in Hot Springs, Gogra and other remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Both sides held detailed deliberation and the talks were comprehensive, they said without elaborating further.

On 5th August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the talks on the eastern Ladakh row were "constructive" and both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an "expeditious manner".

Two days after the talks, the Indian Army issued a a joint statement, saying two sides had a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views relating to disengagement and the meeting further enhanced the mutual understanding.

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the talks were candid and constructive.

"Both sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner in accordance with existing agreements and protocols, and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations," he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector. Following a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops from the North and South banks of the Pangong lake in February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.