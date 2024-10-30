India, China disengagement in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed: Indian Army sources

  • India, China disengagement in Ladakh's Depsang and Demchok completed: Indian Army sources

Livemint
Updated30 Oct 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Tensions between China and India started after the intervention of the Chinese Army along the LAC in Ladakh.
Tensions between China and India started after the intervention of the Chinese Army along the LAC in Ladakh. (Photo: PTI)

The disengagement between India and China in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh was completed, Indian Army sources said on Wednesday. "Coordinated patrolling to start soon by both sides. Ground commanders will continue to hold talks. Exchange of sweets on Diwali to happen tomorrow," sources told news agency ANI.

Both sides will start patrolling in their respective areas after the disengagement, it reported.

After the onset of Chinese aggression in the area in April 2020, India was working on a resolution to this long-standing dispute.

Earlier on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of China stated that the frontier troops of both India and China in the disputed area are engaged in “relevant work” to reach a resolution over the border issues.

 

Also Read | With thaw in India-China ties, TCI orders two cargo ships from Chinese shipyards

The Lin Jian Foreign Ministry spokesperson from China claimed that the work is progressing “smoothly,” at a press briefing.

“In accordance with the recent resolutions on border issues, the Chinese and Indian frontier troops are engaged in relevant work, progressing smoothly at present,” the report said quoting Lin Jian at the press briefing.

 

Also Read | South Africa launches scheme to woo tourists from India, China

India announced an agreement over patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh with China last week. This ended the four-military standoff between the two countries.

On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sideline of the BRICS Summit in Russia. Both the leaders acknowledged the agreement on patrolling in the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

 

Also Read | China hails meeting between PM Modi, Xi Jinping on sidelines of BRICS Summit

The two leaders also stated the need for stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China to promote regional and global peace and prosperity.

Following this meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement about the new patrolling system along the LAC in Ladakh.

India's border dispute with China over LAC in eastern Ladakh began in 2020 due to the Chinese army's military action. This led to long-term tensions in the bilateral relations of both countries.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia, China disengagement in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed: Indian Army sources

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.