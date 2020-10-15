Home >News >India >India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, don't want to pre-judge: Jaishankar
A file photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: ANI)
A file photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo: ANI)

India, China engaged in talks to resolve border standoff, don't want to pre-judge: Jaishankar

1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2020, 07:08 PM IST PTI

India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff and what is going on is 'something confidential' between the two sides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said

NEW DELHI : India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the border standoff and what is going on is "something confidential" between the two sides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

Asked specifically about the outcome of the ongoing talks during an online conclave, the external affairs minister said the "discussions are going on and it is a work in progress."

At the same time, he said there has been a troop build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and in many ways it has no precedence in the recent past. India and China are locked in a military standoff in eastern Ladakh for over five months.

"Discussions are on; what is going on is something confidential between us and the Chinese," he said when the moderator at the Bloomberg India Economic Forum pressed the minister to give a clear status of the border situation.

"There is not very much that I am in a position to say in public. I certainly do not want to prejudge it," he added.

Asked about the situation in Tibet as well as developments along the LAC, Jaishankar said, "I do not think we should get into other issues which frankly has nothing to do with the situation currently in Ladakh."

He said relations between India and China improved following signing of a series of agreements since 1993 on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border.

"For the last 30 years, we have built a relationship predicated on peace and tranquillity along the border," he said.

Jaishankar said if peace and tranquillity is not ensured and the agreements signed are not honoured, then that is the "primary cause of disruption".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
Photo: Mint

Indian Railways invites private firms to develop goods sheds

2 min read . 06:55 PM IST
The second batch of four Rafale jets is expected to arrive in India in the next four weeks. (Photo: PTI)

India prepares to induct more Rafale fighter jets amid China border issue

2 min read . 06:41 PM IST
India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (right) attends the four Indo-Pacific nations' foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

India committed to upholding rule-based order in international seas: Jaishankar

2 min read . 06 Oct 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout