India, China expected to hold talks this week in a bid to end impasse

On Tuesday, Lt General Harinder Singh of the Leh-based 14 Corps is expected to sit down for talks with Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District, at Chushul, on the Indian side of the LAC. The last two meetings between the two—on 6 June and 22 June—were at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the LAC. At the 22 June meeting, the commanders reached “mutual consensus to disengage", but there is no news of a pull out of troops yet.