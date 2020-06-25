India-China face-off: Army chief likely to brief PM Modi today

Naravane had arrived in Leh, the headquarters of the 14 Corps of the Indian army on Tuesday, a day after Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, head of the 14 Corps held talks with Major General Liu Lin, commander of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in South Xinjiang region, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control (LAC). After 11 hours of talks, the two sides had arrived at a “mutual consensus to disengage." On Wednesday, Naravane visited forward areas and interacted with troops stationed at the border. India has sent in reinforcements to strengthen vigil across the LAC, including 23 points, seen as particularly disputed by both countries. The situation in Ladakh where most of the intrusions have been reported since May remains tense but there has been no report of any violent incidents again.