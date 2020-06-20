India China face-off: Military officers in talks to defuse tension

NEW DELHI : Senior Indian and Chinese military officers will continue talks to defuse tensions along the de facto border, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday, after intense negotiations over three days led to the release of 10 Indian soldiers detained by the Chinese.

The handover of the 10 soldiers—including at least three officers—took place on Thursday after talks between officials of the rank of major general between India and China led to a breakthrough. The Galwan region of Ladakh was the scene of a “violent face-off" on Monday that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel.

After the handover, the Indian Army in a statement said all its men were “accounted for". Later, the Indian Army said 18 soldiers were recovering at a hospital in Leh and 58 were in other hospitals. All were expected to rejoin duty in 7-14 days.

With the release of Indian military personnel, talks between the major generals are now expected to completely focus on disengagement as per the terms of an agreement reached on 6 June at the level of senior military commanders of the two countries. At that meeting, the two countries had agreed on disengagement of forces in at least three places along the border in Ladakh, following a massive military buildup last month after tensions spiked over intrusions by China into Indian territory. Tensions started after a physical fight between troops of the two countries on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake on 5 May after China objected to a road India was constructing there.

Galwan Valley was one of three areas where the disengagement was to happen but the fact that the violent face-off happened at that spot showed that the process was a failure, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. “The next few rounds of talks will be critical."

A measure of the difficulties ahead came with China on Friday again accusing India of crossing the Line of Actual Control and entering into Chinese territory. “I would like to reiterate that regarding the serious situation in the Galwan Valley, the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility entirely lies with the Indian side," PTI reported, citing Zhao Lijian, spokesman of the Chinese foreign ministry.

“China values our bilateral relations. We hope India can work with China to jointly maintain the long-term development of the bilateral relations," Zhao said. Asked about the Indian military personnel detained by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), Zhao said: “As far as I know, China presently has not detained any Indian personnel."

Zhao’s comments blaming India for the tensions along the border came after Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said India expects “the Chinese side to also confine its activities to its side of the LAC". India had expected de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh to “unfold smoothly" after the 6 June meeting of senior military commanders. Srivastava said China was responsible for the violence as it “departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in Galwan Valley".

To reduce tensions, the two countries were looking at holding talks between senior officials under what is called the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs —a process set up in 2012—Srivastava added.

