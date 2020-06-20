India China face-off: Military officers in talks to defuse tension

With the release of Indian military personnel, talks between the major generals are now expected to completely focus on disengagement as per the terms of an agreement reached on 6 June at the level of senior military commanders of the two countries. At that meeting, the two countries had agreed on disengagement of forces in at least three places along the border in Ladakh, following a massive military buildup last month after tensions spiked over intrusions by China into Indian territory. Tensions started after a physical fight between troops of the two countries on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake on 5 May after China objected to a road India was constructing there.