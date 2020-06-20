India-China face-off: PMO clarifies Modi's remarks over Chinese intrusion

In response to criticism and questions over the remark, Modi’s office on Saturday clarified that “the Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces." This was due to the action taken by the Indian army men on the spot, 20 of whom were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), it clarified.