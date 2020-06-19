NEW DELHI: Ten Indian army personnel detained by China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after a " violent face-off " earlier this week were handed over to the Indian side, a person familiar with the development said on Friday.

The 10, including two officers, were handed over to India after three days of intense negotiations led by major general rank officers of India and China at Galwan region, the scene of the face-off on Monday. The fighting led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, including an army colonel.

The handover took place on Thursday afternoon after which the Indian army in a statement said all its men were "accounted for." It followed an article in the New York Times titled “In China-India Clash, Two Nationalist Leaders with Little Room to Give" stating that some Indian troops were missing after Monday’s clash.

Later on Thursday, the Indian army said 18 soldiers were recovering at a hospital in Leh and 58 were in other hospitals. All were expected to rejoin duty in 7-14 days.

Details of the talks between the major generals remain under wraps due to concerns over the safety of the soldiers amid heightened tensions between the two sides, the person cited above said.

More talks are expected at the level of major generals in the coming days, aimed at de-escalating the situation.

