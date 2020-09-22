India China faceoff: Military commanders hold 15-hour-long talks to ease tension

NEW DELHI : India and China concluded a marathon round of talks late Monday between senior military commanders that was aimed ensuring a temporary peace that seems to be holding continues, after almost 15 hours of discussions.

The talks that began at 9:30 am on Monday continued till 11:00 pm, a person familiar with the developments said. Details of what has transpired at the talks were awaited.

Monday’s talks took place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh.

The Indian delegation, led by Lt General Harinder Singh of the Indian Army, also included Lt General PGK Menon. Menon is expected to take over from Singh next month as the head of the Leh based 14 Corps. Besides Singh and Menon, the Indian delegation included Maj General Abhijeet Bapat, Maj General Param Shekhawat and the head of the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police Deepam Seth. The Chinese delegation was expected to be headed by Maj General Liu Lin of South Xinjiang Military region as on previous occasions.

In a rare development, the Indian delegation to the talks included Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary in the Indian foreign ministry who heads the China desk. The previous rounds of talks at the level of corps commanders did not see the inclusion of a diplomat.

At the talks, India was to insist that China must “withdraw from all friction points with timeline on de induction of mechanized and motorized division," the person cited above said.

India will also seek the withdrawal of Chinese forces from Depsang plains in the west to Pangong Tso in the east besides the “free and unhindered access to Indian forces to all patrol points," the person said. New Delhi will push for both sides to “strictly follow the five point consensus decided by two foreign ministers at Moscow," the person said.

There is no question of meeting China half way, the person said in a reference to comments made by the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong and others. “India has to maintain troops for protection of territory," the person said.

India will also seek “strict adherence to laid down protocol on troop strength at LAC," the person said adding that the delegation will push for “not just disengagement but also de induction."

