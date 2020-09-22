India China faceoff: Military commanders hold 15-hour-long talks to ease tension

The Indian delegation, led by Lt General Harinder Singh of the Indian Army, also included Lt General PGK Menon. Menon is expected to take over from Singh next month as the head of the Leh based 14 Corps. Besides Singh and Menon, the Indian delegation included Maj General Abhijeet Bapat, Maj General Param Shekhawat and the head of the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police Deepam Seth. The Chinese delegation was expected to be headed by Maj General Liu Lin of South Xinjiang Military region as on previous occasions.