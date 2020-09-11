India, China foreign ministers agree on ways to ease border tensions

NEW DELHI: India's foriegn minister S Jaishankar has reached a consensus on five points with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that is expected to guide their approach as the two countries look to ease tensions that have been at unprecedented levels since May, two people familiar with the development said on Friday.

This was one of the outcomes of a two-and-a-half-hour meeting that Jaishankar had with Wang on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

A joint statement put out on by the Indian embassy in Beijing said the talks between the two ministers was “frank and constructive."

Among the five points agreed uponbetween Jaishankar and Wang were that the situation on the border was not in the interest of either side. Therefore they agreed that their troops should continue dialogue, quickly disengage and maintain proper distance — to avoid any clash erupting between the two — the statement said.

The two ministers also agreed that the two countries will abide by pacts signed in 1993,1996, 2005 and 2012 to maintain peace on their borders.

As the situation eases, the two sides would work out new confidence building measures to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas, the joint statement said.

This is the first time that talks between India and China have produced a joint statement since tensions shot up in May. Previous talks between military commanders, diplomats as well as ministers had resulted in both sides putting out their versions of the meeting.

In his talks with Wang, Jaishankar made it clear that the “recent incidents in eastern Ladakh .... inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship. Therefore, an urgent resolution of the current situation (of tensions) was in the interest of both nations," one of two people familiar with the matter said.

“The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas" Jaishankar is said to have told his counterpart.

“That is necessary to prevent any untoward incident in the future. The final disposition of the troop deployment to their permanent posts and the phasing of the process is to be worked out by the military commanders," the person said.

Conveying India’a “strong concerns" at the amassing of troops on the border, the Indian foriegn minister also made it clear that China had not provided a credible explanation for the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops in Ladakh since early May.

“ The provocative behavior of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols," Jaishankar told Wang, the person said.

“The Indian side clearly conveyed that it expected full adherence to all agreements on management of border areas and would not countenance any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally," the person said.

“It was also emphasized that the Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas," the person said. This is seen as an apparent response to China blaming Indian troops for what it describes as provocative behavior to which it responded.

Jaishankar in his conversation told the Chinese minister that since the resumption of ties in 1976 and starting talks to demarcate their boundary in 1981, India-China relations had developed on a largely positive trajectory.

While there have been incidents from time to time, peace and tranquility has largely prevailed in the border areas.

“As a result, India-China cooperation also developed in a broad range of domains, giving the relationship a more substantive character. While the Indian side recognized that a solution to the boundary question required time and effort, it was also clear that the maintenance of peace and tranquility on the border areas was essential to the forward development of ties," Jaishankar is said to have told his counterpart, according to the cited above.

Tensions since May, the violent clash at Galwan which killed soldiers of both sides and other incidents have impacted the bilateral relationship, the minister said.

