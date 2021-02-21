The 10th round of talks between military commanders of India and China on Saturday focused on taking forward the disengagement process further at friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

The Corps Commander-level talks began at 10 am yesterday at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and it continued for 16 hours till around 2 am Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

"Both sides discussed disengagement from friction points including Gogra heights, Hot Springs and Depsang plains," ANI quoted Army sources as saying.

The Indian side at Saturday's talks on the de-escalation process was being led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The Chinese delegation was to be headed by Maj Gen Liu Lin, the commander of the South Xinjiang military district of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

India-China disengagement at both banks of Pangong Tso completed

The 10th round of military talks took place two days after the withdrawal of Chinese and Indian soldiers and weapons from northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region concluded, according to reports.

The Indian Army had earlier released pictures and videos showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps by the Chinese side in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between both sides.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had made a statement in Parliament on the disengagement process.

Chinese militaries were to pull back their soldiers to the East of Finger 8 areas in the northern bank while the Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3 in the region, as per the agreement.

Similar action was to take place on the South Bank of the lake as well, the Defence Minister said in Parliament.

Over nine months-long tension between the Indian and Chinese militaries began rising along the high-altitude border in April 2020, when the Indian Army accused the Chinese PLA soldiers of intruding into its side of the LAC, the de facto border between the two countries.

The confrontation spiraled on 15 June when 20 Indian troops were killed in a violent physical clash at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

