India, China hold 17th round of Corps Commander talks

The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. “They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}