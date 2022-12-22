India, China hold 17th round of Corps Commander talks

NEW DELHI: India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks on 20 December at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, with a focus on resolving issues in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. The meeting came five months after the countries met for the 16th round of talks in July.
NEW DELHI: India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander-level talks on 20 December at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side, with a focus on resolving issues in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Thursday. The meeting came five months after the countries met for the 16th round of talks in July.
“Building on the progress made after the last meeting on 17th July 2022, the two sides exchanged views on the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector (eastern Ladakh) in an open and constructive manner," the defence ministry said in the statement.
The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest. “They had a frank and in-depth discussion, keeping in line with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest which would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations," the statement added.
In the interim, the two sides have agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.
The talks come days after Chinese and Indian troops engaged in a fresh clash in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on 9 December.
Indian and Chinese troops also clashed in June 2020 in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan valley in Ladakh, abutting the Chinese-held Tibetan plateau.
