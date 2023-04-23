India, China hold 18th round of corps commander talks to resolve military standoff, unresolved issues being taken up2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- From the Indian side, the meeting is led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and an equivalent rank officer from the Chinese side is taking place in the eastern Ladakh sector today
Seeking to resolve the three-year-old military standoff, India and China are holding the 18th round of Corps Commander Level talks on Sunday (today) l at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector.
