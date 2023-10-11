India, China hold 20th round of military talks; no clear indication of breakthrough
The latest round of the Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)
India and China exchanged views in an open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, a day after the two sides concluded two days of military talks.