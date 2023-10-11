comScore
India, China hold 20th round of military talks; no clear indication of breakthrough

 PTI

The latest round of the Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC)

There was no clear indication of any breakthrough in the talks.  Premium
There was no clear indication of any breakthrough in the talks. 

India and China exchanged views in an open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday, a day after the two sides concluded two days of military talks.

It said the two sides agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms.

There was no clear indication of any breakthrough in the talks.  

The previous round of military talks took place on August 13 and 14.

The latest round of the Corps Commander level talks was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

"The two sides exchanged views in a frank, open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector, in accordance with the guidance provided by the national leadership of the two countries, and building on the progress made in the last round of Corps Commanders' meeting held on August 13-14," the MEA said.

"They agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms," it said in a statement.

"They also committed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim," the MEA added.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 10:00 PM IST
