India, China hold military talks in hopes to sustain temporary truce

“It is a crisis situation that we have at the border, one of armed stalemate" for four months, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University. The options before India and China who have mobilized tens of thousands of troops is either to have a “full fledged war," a “localized war", or peace, he said. Armies are charged with the protection of territorial integrity, but it is the business of foreign ministries to “find a compromise", Kondapalli said.