NEW DELHI: Senior commanders of India and China discussed further moves to take forward the implementation of disengagement and de-escalation process along the Line of Actual Control during a meeting earlier this week, an official statement from the Indian Army said on Thursday.

The two commanders also reviewed the first phase of disengagement at three points along the Ladakh border that took place last week during their talks on Tuesday.

“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement," the statement said, adding the “process is intricate and requires constant verification."

“They (India and China) are taking it (disengagement and de-escalation) forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level," it added.

Further details of Tuesday’s talks were awaited.

The comments are the first after the marathon 15 hour session between India’s Lt General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 Corps and Maj Gen Liu Lin of the People’s Liberation Army’s Xinjiang district. The talks at Chushul on the Indian side of LAC that started on Tuesday and ended early Wednesday morning. The outcome of the talks was reviewed by the government’s China Study Group that includes senior officials from the foreign and defence ministries besides senior army officials and is seen as a key body that looks at India-China border issues. It is convened by the National Security Advisor.

Singh and Liu have met four times since tensions between the two sides spiked in early May after two incidents of physical fights between troops of both sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake and in Naku La in Sikkim. Complicating matters and exacerbating tensions was a violent clash at Galwan in Ladakh on 15 June in which 20 Indian army personnel and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed.

