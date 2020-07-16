India, China hold talks on further disengagement along LAC

The comments are the first after the marathon 15 hour session between India’s Lt General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh based 14 Corps and Maj Gen Liu Lin of the People’s Liberation Army’s Xinjiang district. The talks at Chushul on the Indian side of LAC that started on Tuesday and ended early Wednesday morning. The outcome of the talks was reviewed by the government’s China Study Group that includes senior officials from the foreign and defence ministries besides senior army officials and is seen as a key body that looks at India-China border issues. It is convened by the National Security Advisor.