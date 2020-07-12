India, China in talks to schedule military commanders' meet over de-escalation

This will be the fourth round of talks at the level of senior commanders since 5 May when tensions first mounted between the two sides after a physical fight between patrols of India and China along the banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. The previous rounds of talks took place on 6 June, 22 June and 30 June. The military talks this week come after senior diplomats of the two countries met via video link on Friday and vowed to “ensure complete disengagement" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).