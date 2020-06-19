NEW DELHI : The India-China dispute over intrusions and where the Line of Actual Control (LAC) lies hung in the balance on Thursday but New Delhi said military commanders and diplomats from the two countries were in “regular touch" to try and resolve the issues.

The two countries were looking at holding talks between senior officials under what is called the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC)—a process set up in 2012—external affairs ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

“The two sides are in regular touch through their embassies and foreign offices. At the ground level, the two sides have maintained communication at the commander’s level. Meetings of the other established diplomatic mechanisms such as WMCC are under discussion," Srivastava said.

His comments came on a day major general-level officers from India and China met for a third consecutive day at Galwan, the valley in Ladakh that saw a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday in which an Indian colonel and 19 soldiers were killed.

All Indian soldiers deployed in the Galwan area when tensions were high, have been accounted for, according to two people familiar with the development. Of the injured, 18 soldiers are recovering at a hospital in Leh and 58 are in other hospitals. All are expected to rejoin duty in 7-14 days.

The delicacy and difficulty of the task ahead becomes clear from the fact that the Galwan incident itself came after senior military commanders of India and China had met on 6 June on the Chinese side of the 3,488km LAC to discuss de-escalation and disengagement.

Tensions had flared along different points along the border, including Galwan, after a violent clash on 5 May, with the Chinese objecting to the construction of a road by the Indians on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake.

More talks between India and China at the level of major generals are expected this week to try and break the impasse, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“While we remain firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border area and the resolution of differences through dialogue at the same time, as the honourable prime minister stated yesterday, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Srivastava said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Wednesday statement that India wanted peace but would give a fitting reply if provoked.

Srivastava reiterated India’s position that the Chinese action earlier this week was “premeditated" and “planned", and that it was “directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties suffered by both sides".

“This could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level had been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side," he said.

His remarks came after the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said in Beijing on Thursday that India was to blame for the violence. “The right and wrong of this case is very clear, and responsibility doesn’t lie with the Chinese side," Zhao said, adding that China has provided the details of the case.

According to Srivastava, during a telephone conversation between Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday, “it was agreed that both sides would implement the understanding of 6 June sincerely".

But there was no confirmation from either side that Chinese troops had moved back from their points of intrusion.

Despite the tensions, Srivastava confirmed Jaishankar will take part in a trilateral meeting of Russia, India and China (RIC) scheduled for 23 June.

He said the session is being held at the instance of Russia. Issues related to covid and the challenges to global security and financial stability and RIC cooperation in this backdrop will be discussed, he said, adding no bilateral issues are on the agenda.

