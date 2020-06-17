PM Modi on China issue: India wants peace but capable of giving befitting reply

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks, including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

PM Narendra Modi made the statement on China during a video conferencing in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of 15 states and union territories, were also present. He asked everyone to observe two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the clash.

We have tried that differences do not become disputes: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off.

The sacrifices of soldiers along the border with China will not go in vain: PM Modi

"I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated": PM Modi.

"From early May, Chinese PLA has been trying to occupy ground position on basis of its idea of LAC and we don’t agree with their perception. So, Indian troops in early May stopped Chinese troops from advancing: Gautam Bambawale, former Indian Ambassador to China.

A group of six-seven ex-armymen gathered near the Chinese embassy in Delhi to stage a protest under the banner of Martyr's Welfare Association.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has suspended its team doctor, Madhu Thottappillil, after he posted a tweet about recent India-China military stand-off 'in bad taste'. "Just curious if the Coffins will come back with a 'PM CARES' sticker on them?" he had reportedly tweeted.

Names of the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in the "violent face-off" with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.

Major General level talks being held between India and China in the Galwan valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between their troops on June 15-16: ANI says quoting Indian Army Sources.

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting.

China today claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it," a day after the armies of the two countries were engaged in a violent face-off.

When pointed out that the India has released the number of casualties and why Beijing was not providing the number for Chinese side, he said, "I I have stated that Chinese and Indian border troops are now jointly dealing with the relevant matter on the ground. I have nothing to add at the moment."

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said China urges India to "strictly restrain frontline troops, do not illegally cross the border, do not make provocative gestures, do not take any unilateral actions that will complicate the border situation".

China is not to be blamed regarding the latest incident, says Zhao Lijian.

"We of course don't wish to see more clashes," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference, while urging India to avoid "provocative gestures" that could complicate the border situation.

"The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India's bravehearts," Rajnath Singh said.

The loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley is deeply disturbing and painful, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, paying glowing tributes to the Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Union Territories via video conference today at 3 pm.

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.

On the situation at the China-India border both sides are having close communication with each other resolving this through diplomatic and military channels, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said.

