Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >India, China likely to hold another WMCC meeting tomorrow
The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides

India, China likely to hold another WMCC meeting tomorrow

1 min read . 06:21 PM IST ANI

A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is expected to take place tomorrow as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation of troops

NEW DELHI : A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation of troops.

A meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to take place on Thursday as part of the dialogue between the two countries for disengagement along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation of troops.

The seventeenth meeting of WMCC was held last month in which the two countries agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

The seventeenth meeting of WMCC was held last month in which the two countries agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas in accordance with bilateral agreement and protocols and full restoration of peace and tranquillity was essential for smooth overall development of bilateral relations.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides.

China has not disengaged in Finger area, Depsang plains and Gogra after multiple rounds of military and diplomatic talks.

Chinese troops have been camping in the Finger area for over three months now and have even started fortifying their bases with the construction of bunkers and sangars.

India has said that it expects that China will sincerely work with it for complete disengagement of troops along LAC in Eastern Ladakh and de-escalation along with the full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated