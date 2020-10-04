India, China may hold next round of military talks on 12 October

NEW DELHI: India and China are expected to hold the next round of senior military commanders level talks on 12 October in a bid secure a temporary truce along their tense borders, holding since 10 September, and to chalk out steps for disengaging tens of thousands of troops ranged against each other.

The composition of the Indian delegation for the 12 October talks could remain the same as that of 21 September when the two sides met at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian delegation was headed by Lt General Harinder Singh who heads the Leh based 14 Corps that oversees security of the Ladakh sector. The Indian delegation also had Lt General P.G.K. Menon who is expected to take over from Singh on 15 October as head of the 14 Corps. For the first time, the Indian team had included a senior diplomat, Naveen Srivastava who is in charge of the China desk in the Indian foreign ministry.

The 21 September talks had yielded a joint statement – the first since the two delegations started talks in June to end the border crisis that had started in May when India detected multiple intrusions into Ladakh.

Key among the agreements reached in the last round of talks was that the two sides would “strengthen communication on the ground" and take steps “to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements" leading to an aggravation of the situation on the ground.

While exchanging “candid" and “in-depth" views “on stabilizing the situation along the LAC in the India - China border areas" the two delegations also agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation," the joint statement said.

The 21 September talks between the two delegations had “spoken of early and complete disengagement and deescalation," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. The two delegations could look at steps to ensure there were no local level skirmishes that could in turn impact broader bilateral ties, he said. Kondapalli also pointed to Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong’s comments at an online event ahead of China’s national day on 1 October which had seemed conciliatory in nature. “I suspect there will be hard bargaining by both sides (at the 12 October) meeting," he said. “Winter is a common enemy and they may come up with something arrangement that is satisfactory to both sides," he said in response to a question whether the upcoming meeting could result in some of partial pull back.

India and China had previously worked out some steps to disengage troops – said to be numbering 100,000 on both sides of the border. But those plans ran aground after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Galwan on 15 June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. Tensions shot up again at the end of August with India securing vantage positions on the south bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

Soldiers of the two sides fired warning shots in the air in two separate incidents in early September – the first such instances in 45 years – adding to the uncertainties. However, a meeting between the two foreign ministers S Jaishankar of India and Wang Yi of China seemed to set the stage for an uneasy calm that currently prevails. Indian Air Force chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria had last week described the situation as “not war, not peace."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via