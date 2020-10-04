India, China may hold next round of military talks on 12 October

The 21 September talks between the two delegations had “spoken of early and complete disengagement and deescalation," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. The two delegations could look at steps to ensure there were no local level skirmishes that could in turn impact broader bilateral ties, he said. Kondapalli also pointed to Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong’s comments at an online event ahead of China’s national day on 1 October which had seemed conciliatory in nature. “I suspect there will be hard bargaining by both sides (at the 12 October) meeting," he said. “Winter is a common enemy and they may come up with something arrangement that is satisfactory to both sides," he said in response to a question whether the upcoming meeting could result in some of partial pull back.