India, China military commanders meet to defuse border tensions

NEW DELHI : Military commanders of India and China sat down for another round of talks on Sunday with the aim of defusing heightened tensions that erupted after Beijing looked at opening a new front in the current military face off with India.

The brigade commander level talks on Sunday were the seventh in a row of discussions that started last Monday and which were aimed at resolving new tensions along the south bank of Pangong Tso lake that erupted after the Indian army pre-empted intrusions by Chinese troops on 29-31 August.

It came two days after Indian and Chinese defence ministers – Rajnath Singh and Wei Fenghe – met in Moscow on the sidelines of a regional conference of defence ministers. This was the first face to face meeting at the political level between the two countries since tensions sparked in May after India detected intrusions by Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers at multiple locations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border in the Ladakh in May.

This included an intrusion along the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake along the Finger area – i.e. a series of eight mountain folds jutting into the lake. Many rounds of talks at the military and diplomatic levels have not been able to achieve a breakthrough on disengagement and de-escalation, stalled since mid-July after some initial steps.

With the Singh-Wei on Friday meeting not yielding an obvious way forward, all eyes are on a meeting this week between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, again in Moscow this week.

Officials in New Delhi were not willing to hazard a guess about the outcome of the talks on Sunday. One official pointed to both the Indian and Chinese statements issued separately after Friday’s discussions talking of keeping the channels of communication open. The official also said that the Singh-Wei talks had been requested by the Chinese side – which analysts like Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University saw as a possible sign that Beijing could be looking for a compromise.

Given that China had challenges on the India border, besides the South China Sea, the Taiwan Straits and on the Senkaku Islands with Japan, “there could be a window of opportunity for a compromise," Kondapalli said. “But that process would need to be initiated by China," he said.

So far, militarily, New Delhi was prepared for the “long haul" i.e. ensuring troops supported by the Indian Air Force stayed put along its border with China not only in Ladakh but in the east in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, according to two people familiar with the matter. The deployment would continue till Beijing did not disengage its troops , de-escalate tensions and move its troops back to positions they were at in April, one of the two people cited above said.

This would mean “stretching" the Indian Army given its challenges on the Pakistan front besides the China border, former Northern Army commander, Deepender Singh Hooda said. But the army “has sufficient capabilities to deal with the current levels of tensions" on both fronts, he said.

On the diplomatic front, New Delhi’s plans were to keep the doors open for engagement. On Thursday, the Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the “the way ahead is negotiations, through the diplomatic and military channels."

India "is firmly committed to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue. We strongly urge the Chinese side to sincerely engage the Indian side with the objective of expeditiously restoring peace and tranquillity in border areas" through complete disengagement and de-escalation, he added.

Again on Thursday, at a virtual event to release his book The India way: strategies for an uncertain the world, foreign minister S. Jaishankar said “What happens on the border will impact the relationship," in response to a question on India-China relations. The solution to situation had to be found through diplomacy," he said adding later that “We have to work our way through this."

S.L. Narasimhan, a member of India’s National Security Council Advisory Board was of the view that India had already communicated to China that “unless status quo ante was achieved" and there was peace along the LAC, “there would be repercussions for bilateral ties" – a possible indication towards the banning of a series Chinese mobile phone applications and strictures against Chinese investments in areas like Indian infrastructure.

“We need to wait and see what happens at the brigade commander level talks (on Sunday) as well as the foreign ministers (possible) meeting on 10 September," he added.

