India, China military commanders meet to defuse border tensions

Officials in New Delhi were not willing to hazard a guess about the outcome of the talks on Sunday. One official pointed to both the Indian and Chinese statements issued separately after Friday’s discussions talking of keeping the channels of communication open. The official also said that the Singh-Wei talks had been requested by the Chinese side – which analysts like Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University saw as a possible sign that Beijing could be looking for a compromise.