NEW DELHI : India and China on Thursday agreed to hold another round of talks at the level of senior military commanders soon to work towards complete disengagement from all the friction points along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, an Indian statement said.

This was the outcome of meeting between the diplomats of the two countries who met under the aegis of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

Analysts said the outcome meant that status quo – of no further movement forward in talks -- persisted though a positive development was that both sides agreed to continue dialogue at the level of senior military commanders. The previous round of discussions at the level of senior military commanders on 10 October was deadlocked.

According to the Indian statement, the two delegations “recalled the agreement between External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) and the Foreign Minister of China (Wang Yi) during their meeting in September in Dushanbe that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh."

“Accordingly, the two sides had candid and in-depth discussions on the situation along the LAC in Western Sector of India-China Border Areas and also reviewed the developments since the last meeting of the Senior Commanders of both sides which was held on 10th October 2021," it said.

“In this regard they agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquility. The two sides also agreed that both sides should in the interim also continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident," it said.



“ It was agreed that both sides should hold the next (14th) round of the Senior Commanders meeting at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all the friction points along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols," the Indian statement added.

Tensions between India and China have been high since May 2020, when New Delhi discovered Chinese troops inside Indian territory. The frictions rose further after a violent clash between troops of the two countries on 15 June 2020, which left 20 soldiers dead on the Indian side and an unknown number dead on the Chinese side. Earlier this year, the two countries pulled back troops from three of five several friction areas. Soldiers of the two countries remain in close proximity to each other in at least two other areas in eastern Ladakh.

On its part, a statement put out on Thursday’s talks by Beijing said India and China had agreed shift from emergency response to “normalised control" of the disputed boundary.

“The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the recent situation in the China-India border area, and agreed to consolidate the existing disengagement results, strictly abide by the agreements and consensus reached between the two sides, and avoid recurrences in the current situation," the Chinese statement said.

“The two sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels, actively prepare for the 14th round of military commander-level talks, and make efforts to resolve the remaining issues in the western section of the China-India border," the Chinese statement added.

