India, China military leaders meet to resolve border issues

India and China will continue their military and diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions along the 3488 kilometre long border, a statement issued by the Indian foreign ministry said Sunday, a day after senior army commander level talks ended inconclusively.

The military level talks — the first at the level of lieutenant generals — were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. It came after many rounds of talks between local commanders of the two armies and three rounds of discussions at the level of major general-rank officials that did not lead to de-escalation.

“Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquility in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," the statement said.

From the tone and tenor of the statement, it seems that many more rounds of talks would be needed with intervention at a senior diplomatic levels possibly to sort out the issue.

“In recent weeks, India and China have maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the India-China border," the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

“A meeting was held between the Corps Commander based in Leh and the Chinese Commander on 6 June 2020 in the Chushul-Moldo region. It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere," it said.

“Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship," the statement said.

“Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquility in the border areas," it added.

The Indian delegation to the talks on Saturday was led by Lt General Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the Commander of the Tibet Military district.

The trigger for the face-off has been China’s stiff opposition to India laying a key road around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another link road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley. China has deployed a large number of troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually building temporary infrastructure and amassing weaponry. The Chinese Army has also brought in reinforcements near the LAC including artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment.

India’s position at the talks was the immediate “restoration of status quo ante" ie the Chinese side move troops back to positions held before the tensions started on 5 May.

