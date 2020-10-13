File photo. Indian army soldiers walk along the line of control at the India- China border.

India, China military officials hold 'positive' talks on troop pullback

1 min read . 06:21 PM IST

Sanjeev Miglani , Reuters

The two sides had a sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas, the statement released by the Indian government said