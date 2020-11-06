India-China military talks: Expectations of a breakthrough low

NEW DELHI: India and China will sit down for their eighth round of military talks on Friday in another attempt to work out steps to preserve an uneasy truce amid unprecedented tensions on the border between the two countries.

Analysts said expectations of a “breakthrough" were low with doubts over what could constitute a breakthrough in the current circumstances, seen as a state of heightened tensions unseen in decades.

While the thinking in some quarters was that a “breakthrough" would mean a restoration of status quo ante – ie China vacate the areas the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) intruded into in May, another view in New Delhi was that a restoration of status quo would mean India move back from some strategic positions it had taken in Ladakh on the banks of the Pangoing Tso lake surprising China.

The talks are to start at 930 am on Friday.

The Indian delegation to the Friday talks will be headed by Lt General P.G.K. Menon, who took over as the head of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps based in Leh that overseas the security of the Ladakh sector in October. The discussions, to take place in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is expected to include senior diplomat in charge of the China desk, Naveen Srivastava, who was part of the teams that took part in the previous two rounds of military level talks in September in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC and in October in Chushul.

"I don’t expect any breathrough in these talks," said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. Given that the temperatures in the region could plummet to many degrees below zero, there was a sense of urgency that the two sides come to an understanding, he said. Both sides were however prepared to hold on to their positions for the winter months, Kondapalli said referring to the extreme cold winter clothing that India had procured for its military personnel from the US and Russia.

India’s objective would be to see that an “uneasy calm", which is in place since early September, be preserved. With winter closing in fast, there was a very small window that China could exploit to make any moves to surprise New Delhi and change the existing situation to their advantage.

In comments made in London during a visit this week, Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India remained firm and resolute in ensuring that its sovereignty and territorial integrity was protected and would not keel over.

"It does not help any country to go into aggression. We are not going to be pushed over or keel over and fall backwards. We are not a pushover," he told reporters.

"But at the same time, we are not jingoistic. We are not ready to go to war when you can settle issues through negotiation and diplomacy. We are reasonable but also firm and resolute in ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity is maintained and protected," he said, in reference to India’s stance over the Chinese aggression on its border.

Putting out some facts from India’s point of view, Shringla said that China is in illegal possession of 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory, in addition to which 5,000 square kilometers had been illegally ceded by Pakistan to China. The latter was part of Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir.

"But in recent issues, we have held our own. So, if there are references to territory being lost, that is not true," he said.

"The fact that we have faced a huge crisis on our borders, the fact that it has been unilateral, the fact that it has created public perceptions in India... We will have to take cognisance of these developments," he said.

The India-China talks come as the US which has been seen as standing closely with India on the issue of Chinese aggression is seen as distracted with no result as yet emerging from the 3 November presidential polls. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said during a visit to New Delhi on 26-27 October that the US stood by India as it defended its sovereignty and integrity.

