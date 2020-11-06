India-China military talks: Expectations of a breakthrough low

The Indian delegation to the Friday talks will be headed by Lt General P.G.K. Menon, who took over as the head of the Indian Army’s 14 Corps based in Leh that overseas the security of the Ladakh sector in October. The discussions, to take place in Chushul on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is expected to include senior diplomat in charge of the China desk, Naveen Srivastava, who was part of the teams that took part in the previous two rounds of military level talks in September in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC and in October in Chushul.