India-China military talks on LAC disengagement ‘positive’ but ‘inconclusive’

“The temporary truce is still holding," which was good, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. “This means there is no fighting, no low intensity conflict," he said. There were no instances of the troops firing at each other either, he said referring to two such incidents in early September. “Despite obvious differences the two sides are not walking away, they are engaging. That is positive," Kondapalli said.