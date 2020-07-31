NEW DELHI: Military talks between India and China, aimed to unlock an impasse over disengagement of troops from key friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that were expected to happen this week, will now take place after 2 August, two people familiar with the developments said Friday.

India had proposed 28 July, 29 July or 30 July as possible dates for the talks between the Indian Army’s 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart Major General Lin Liu, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District.

The people cited above did not give details as to why these dates were not acceptable to the Chinese side. But one of them said that 1 August being observed as PLA (the Chinese People Liberation Army) Day, the talks were expected to happen next week.

Singh and Liu have met four times till now -- 6 June, 22 June, 30 June and 14 July – with the aim of pulling back troops amassed along the LAC. While previous meetings have led the disengagement and the creation of buffer zones in two places – known as Patrolling Points (PP) 14 and 15 -- there is limited progress at PP 17A and on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. Chinese troops who had pulled back somewhat at PP17A and at Pangong Tso have refused to move back further in accordance with an understanding reached on 30 June, said the first person cited above.

On Thursday, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava acknowledged that “some progress" had been made towards the objective of disengagement but the “process has as yet not been completed."

“The senior commanders of the two sides will meet in the near future to work out steps in this regard," he added.

The Indian foreign ministry spokesman’s remarks follow comments by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin earlier this week in which he said that disengagement had taken place and the situation was easing. On Thursday, Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said at a virtual session organized by Delhibased think tank Institute of Chinese Studies: “The border troops have disengaged in most localities and the temperature is coming down." He was referring to tensions exacerbated by a clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan area on 15 June that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops.

But Sun also said China was not in favour of resuming the process of clarifying the LAC because it could “create new disputes." He also said at Pangong Tso, Chinese troops were on its side of the “traditional customary boundary line" on the northern bank, India says the disengagement between the two sides is yet to happen.

India’s position is that the Chinese troops should move back to positions they occupied prior to May when they began intruding into India at multiple locations along the LAC.

“The maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship. Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Srivastava said on Thursday.





