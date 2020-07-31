India-China: Next meeting of senior commanders after 2 August

Singh and Liu have met four times till now -- 6 June, 22 June, 30 June and 14 July – with the aim of pulling back troops amassed along the LAC. While previous meetings have led the disengagement and the creation of buffer zones in two places – known as Patrolling Points (PP) 14 and 15 -- there is limited progress at PP 17A and on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake. Chinese troops who had pulled back somewhat at PP17A and at Pangong Tso have refused to move back further in accordance with an understanding reached on 30 June, said the first person cited above.