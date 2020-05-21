India, China on high alert over escalating border tensions

The armies are currently on a high-alert at two locations along the Line of Actual Control — the 3,488 kilometer (2,167 mile) unmarked boundary between India and China. Additional troops have been rushed to the border by both sides, the officials said. They are facing each other at the Galwan River, which was one of the early triggers of the 1962 India-China war, and at Pangong Tso —a glacial lake at 14,000 feet in the Tibetan plateau, portions of which are claimed by both.