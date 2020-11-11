India, China on verge of reaching agreement to resolve border standoff

The second step involves the Chinese troops moving back to Finger 8 areas from their current position at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong lake while the Indian troops position themselves close to the Dhan Singh Thapa post. The mountain spurs jutting into the lake are known as Fingers. Both sides are looking at withdrawing around 30% of the troops every day for three days. According to a second person familiar with the matter, the Chinese will also remove all tents, observation posts and other infrastructure set up in the eight kilometre area between Finger 4 and 8. A third person in India’s security establishment said the Dhan Singh Thapa post is situated between Fingers 2 and 3 but closer to the latter. The area between Finger 3 and Finger 8 could be seen as a buffer zone with neither side patrolling it, the second person said. India used to claim territory up to Finger 8 and patrol till there though it used to hold territory up to Finger 4 before Chinese troops took up positions at Finger 4.